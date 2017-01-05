Opioid detox center set to open in 20...

Opioid detox center set to open in 2017 in Maumee

An addiction support group is partnering with a Florida treatment center to open a new opioid detox and treatment facility in Maumee - one of three potentially new detox centers in Lucas County. Team Recovery will work with Hollywood, Fla.,-based Recovery in the Light to open the center at Arrowhead Park.

