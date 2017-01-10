Nearly 5,000 without power in Lucas County
Toledo Fire Department crews responded at 6:21 p.m. to the 4600 block of South Detroit Avenue for a blown transformer, a dispatcher said. A Toledo Energy outage map showed 4,909 Lucas County customers without power this evening, including 3,077 in Toledo and 1,764 in Maumee.
