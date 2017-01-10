Nearly 5,000 without power in Lucas C...

Nearly 5,000 without power in Lucas County

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Toledo Fire Department crews responded at 6:21 p.m. to the 4600 block of South Detroit Avenue for a blown transformer, a dispatcher said. A Toledo Energy outage map showed 4,909 Lucas County customers without power this evening, including 3,077 in Toledo and 1,764 in Maumee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15) 5 hr taltherr 142
Manager Sun meh 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jan 6 Go Blue Forever 33
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Jan 1 Barros 377
Rockestra? (Jun '12) Dec 31 Barry 2
Cash at home Dec 28 Anonymous 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Dec 22 UncutDong 14
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Lucas County was issued at January 10 at 9:39PM EST

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,360 • Total comments across all topics: 277,792,826

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC