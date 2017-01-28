More rescued dogs arrive from S. Korea

More rescued dogs arrive from S. Korea

Volunteer Erin Konecki tries to coax Murphy, a mastiff mix, into his cage at the Toledo Area Humane Society in Maumee. The second round of dogs rescued from a South Korean meat farm has arrived at the Toledo Area Humane Society with a second chance at a normal life.

