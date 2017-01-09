Maumee Schools may get drug tests

Maumee Schools may get drug tests

Toledo Blade

The Maumee school board is expected to vote today on a policy that would subject many students to random drug testing beginning next school year. Students in grades seven through 12 who participate in athletics, extracurricular, or co-curricular activities would fall under the policy, as would high school students who request a parking pass.

