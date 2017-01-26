Maumee gets gas line upgrades, Columbia gas to begin work soon
The work for a large gas line replacement is expected to begin late January in the neighborhoods surrounding Maumee High School. Columbia gas will upgrade 3.4 miles of gas lines in Maumee, Ohio.
