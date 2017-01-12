Lucas County Sheriff's Office strengt...

Lucas County Sheriff's Office strengthening fight against heroin epidemic in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is increasing its efforts to sweep the streets of heroin and other opioids this year by having more Narcan readily available, starting an education program in schools, and monitoring the sources of where the epidemic is most prevalent. The Drug Abuse Response Team , a group of more than 20 officers has been leading this initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Driver in Ohio Toledo area Jan 13 Rick 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15) Jan 12 Bpleger 144
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jan 12 Hpataky 34
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Jan 11 GlassMaster 15
Manager Jan 8 meh 2
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Jan 1 Barros 377
Rockestra? (Jun '12) Dec 31 Barry 2
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,416 • Total comments across all topics: 277,944,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC