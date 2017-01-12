Lucas County Sheriff's Office strengthening fight against heroin epidemic in 2017
The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is increasing its efforts to sweep the streets of heroin and other opioids this year by having more Narcan readily available, starting an education program in schools, and monitoring the sources of where the epidemic is most prevalent. The Drug Abuse Response Team , a group of more than 20 officers has been leading this initiative.
