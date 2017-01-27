Injury crash closes Manley Road in Ma...

Injury crash closes Manley Road in Maumee

33 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

A rollover crash on Manley Road in Maumee injured two people and closed the road in both directions early today, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 a.m. in the 1700 block of Manley, a police dispatcher said.

