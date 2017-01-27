Injury crash closes Manley Road in Maumee
A rollover crash on Manley Road in Maumee injured two people and closed the road in both directions early today, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 a.m. in the 1700 block of Manley, a police dispatcher said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Barros chingon
|381
|moneyv
|Tue
|broke
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|Jan 23
|Colleenkett
|146
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|14
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC