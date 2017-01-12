Housing improvement funds available i...

Housing improvement funds available in Paulding County

DEFIANCE The Ohio Development Services Agency's Office of Community Development recently awarded funds to three local housing consortiums, providing $3.7 million through the 2016 Community Housing Impact & Preservation Programs. The purpose of the CHIP Programs is to improve affordable housing for low and moderate income Ohioans and neighborhoods.

