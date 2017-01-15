Holiday schedule
Toledo, county, state, and federal government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, as will city offices and courts in Maumee, Perrysburg, Oregon, Sylvania. Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles deputy registrar sites across the state and Social Security offices will be closed as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Fri
|Rick
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|Thu
|Bpleger
|144
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 12
|Hpataky
|34
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|15
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Jan 1
|Barros
|377
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Barry
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC