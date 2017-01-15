Holiday schedule

Holiday schedule

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Toledo, county, state, and federal government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, as will city offices and courts in Maumee, Perrysburg, Oregon, Sylvania. Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles deputy registrar sites across the state and Social Security offices will be closed as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Driver in Ohio Toledo area Fri Rick 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15) Thu Bpleger 144
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jan 12 Hpataky 34
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Jan 11 GlassMaster 15
Manager Jan 8 meh 2
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Jan 1 Barros 377
Rockestra? (Jun '12) Dec 31 Barry 2
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,982 • Total comments across all topics: 277,917,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC