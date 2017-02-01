Funds to house inmates appropriated

By JIM MAURER STAFF WRITER The Hancock County commissioners on Tuesday allocated an additional $200,000 to the sheriff's office to house prisoners in neighboring counties while a window replacement project continues in the county jail.

