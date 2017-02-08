Dana Debuts Site With Simplified Repl...

Dana Debuts Site With Simplified Replacement Part Search

Monday Jan 30

Vehicle component manufacturer Dana Inc. introduced a website that simplifies finding commercial vehicle and automotive replacement parts and can connect technicians with aftermarket parts distributors. The new e-commerce site, accessible at spicerparts.com/aftermarket and svlparts.com/aftermarket , allows users to request quotes, locate a qualified distributor and identify replacement parts, the company said in a statement.

