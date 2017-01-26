Credit card skimmer found on Maumee gas pump
Lucas County Auditor Anita Lopez announces results of statewide credit card skimmer sweep during a news conference in September. The auditor's office said today a skimming device has been found on a gas pump at a Shell station in Maumee.
