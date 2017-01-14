Byron 'Barney' Stickles, 1931-2017: Telegrapher for railroad led welfare groups

Byron "Barney" Stickles, who considered himself the last living railroad telegrapher in the Toledo area and whose diverse interests led him to pursue multiple degrees and vocations and become a volunteer and leader in child and animal welfare groups, died Thursday in University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital. He was 85. Mr. Stickles was a longtime board member at the Toledo Animal Shelter Association and board president at the time of his death.

