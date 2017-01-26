Beat the clock: Area's newest escape room opens in Maumee
Lori Hug, left, her son Joe Hug, Micah Sawyer, and Jessica Smithers look for clues while trying to get out of the "Zombie Apocalypse" room at Escape Game Experience. It's an unusually warm January day in Maumee, and five strangers are locked in a serial killer's lair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|dcool
|372
|moneyv
|Tue
|broke
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|Jan 23
|Colleenkett
|146
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|14
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC