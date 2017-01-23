Andersons to close down stores; Commi...

Andersons to close down stores; Commissioner Gerken calls news 'stunning'

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

The Andersons announced on Sunday evening that it is shutting down its retail operations, including the stores in Toledo and Maumee. On Sunday evening the company held a closed-door meeting with employees at the Maumee store where they made the announcement.

