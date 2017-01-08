Action on opioids

An addiction support group's plans to open an opioid detox and treatment facility in Maumee and Gov. John Kasich signing another bill to stem the flow of available drugs are the latest signs that private groups and the state are beginning to row in the same direction in combating the deadly heroin and opioid epidemic. Team Recovery and a Florida-based treatment center are in the process of opening a facility at Arrowhead Park that will have 22 detox beds.

