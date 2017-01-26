$5,000 profit sharing checks on the w...

$5,000 profit sharing checks on the way to Fiat Chrysler union workers

Thursday Jan 26

Profit sharing checks are on the way for thousands of local auto workers.Fiat Chrysler has announced eligible union workers will get an average of $5,000 each. The workers will receive the money next month.

