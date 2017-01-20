$200 million invested in downtown Toledo, 2016 into 2017

Cindy Kerr, the director of the Downtown Toledo Improvement District, says when you take a look at the projects completed in 2016, or started in 2016 and will be done in 2017, it's more than $200 million invested. "Not since the revitalization of Summit Street, which happened about 30 years ago, have we seen this amount of investment spread throughout downtown in different areas," said Kerr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.