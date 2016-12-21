Zepf Center offers 24-hour emergency youth shelter
It's a program that's back after several years of absence. It's called Safety Net, and it's now the only youth emergency shelter in Northwest Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|dcool
|357
|Cash at home
|11 hr
|UncleLT
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|Dec 23
|jgarbers1
|137
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Energy: Solar power not producing results
|Dec 4
|Solarman
|8
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC