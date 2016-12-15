Tips sought in death of 'good kid'
Logan Green so looked forward to Dec. 5, his first day of work, that he left home an hour early. But he missed his morning shift at United Parcel Service's Maumee distribution center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|7 min
|dcool
|333
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|10 hr
|jgarbers1
|137
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Thu
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Energy: Solar power not producing results
|Dec 4
|Solarman
|8
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec 4
|gretchen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC