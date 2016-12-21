Rogers High teacher faces OVI charge
Lucas County sheriff's deputies found Shannon Mallendick, 44, of Maumee stopped in a running vehicle about 12:55 a.m. at Manley Road and Kit Lane. Ms. Mallendick struggled to open the window and stumbled when she left the car, according to an incident report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
