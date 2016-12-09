Rev. Paul Martin Kwiatkowski
The Rev. Paul Martin Kwiatkowski, a priest known for his intellect, humor, teaching ability, empathy for the poor, and musicianship, died Saturday at his home in Toledo of an extended illness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|8 min
|dcool
|333
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|10 hr
|jgarbers1
|137
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Thu
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Energy: Solar power not producing results
|Dec 4
|Solarman
|8
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec 4
|gretchen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC