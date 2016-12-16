Real estate transfers: 12/16
Herr Jeffrey J & Dawn L to Herr Jeffrey J & Dawn L Etal, 1222 Platt St, Martin, $0, Luckey Farmers Inc., An Ohio Corporation to Luckey Farmers Inc., An Ohio Corporation, 12353 Sylvania Metamora Rd, Berkey, $0, The Otto And Dee Weik Family Limited Par to The Otto And Dee Weik Family Limited Par, 6420 Hamilton Dr, Holland, $0, The Otto And Dee Weik Family Limited Par to The Otto And Dee Weik Family Limited Par, 6430 Hamilton Dr, Holland, $0, Buck & Knobby Ohio Land LLC An Ohio LLC to Buck & Knobby Ohio Land LLC An Ohio LLC, 9127 Airport Hwy, Holland, $0, Buck & Knobby Ohio Land LLC An Ohio LLC to Buck & Knobby Ohio Land LLC An Ohio LLC, 9127 Airport Hwy, Holland, $0, Less Robert T & Debora M to Reynolds Joanne M & Billy J Trustees, 8031 Cove Harbour Dr, Holland, $410,000, Savory Randy L & Terri L to Savory Randy Lee & Terri Lynn Trustees, 2037 Brent Valley Rd, Holland, $0, Maumee Valley ... (more)
