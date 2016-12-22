Katie Holmes to visit Maumee Indoor T...

Katie Holmes to visit Maumee Indoor Theatre on Friday

Thursday Read more: Toledo Blade

Katie Holmes attends a special screening of 'All We Had,' hosted by The Cinema Society and Ruffino, at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema on Dec. 6 in New York. Toledo-born actress Katie Holmes will visit the Maumee Indoor Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday for an in-person Q&A session in support of her film directing debut, All We Had .

