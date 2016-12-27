John Francis Wernert: 1921-2016
John Francis Wernert, an employment counselor known for his daily runs through Side Cut Park in his senior years, died Dec. 20 in Spring Meadows Senior Community in Holland. He was 95. His son said his dad was a people person, looking for jobs that would keep him working closely with others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|dcool
|342
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|Dec 23
|jgarbers1
|137
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Energy: Solar power not producing results
|Dec 4
|Solarman
|8
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec 4
|gretchen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC