Defense attorney to receive award
Toledo attorney Spiros Cocoves is being recognized by the Maumee Valley Criminal Defense Lawyers Association for his contributions and accomplishments in legal defense work. The association is to give its inaugural Liberty and Justice Award to Mr. Cocoves during an event at 5:30 p.m. tonight in Georgio's Caf International in downtown Toledo.
