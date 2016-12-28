City's plans to smooth Trail to take ...

City's plans to smooth Trail to take 6 years

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

The city of Toledo now has a plan to provide smoother rides on the weary Anthony Wayne Trail beyond South Avenue - but it will be at least six years before it all gets done. The plan, which calls for resurfacing the aging road from South to Glendale avenues and complete reconstruction between Glendale and the Maumee border, includes extending a bicycle/a pedestrian path along one side of the Trail that was started near South and Western avenues when that section was rebuilt during the past two construction seasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) 4 hr dcool 348
Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15) Dec 23 jgarbers1 137
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Dec 22 UncutDong 14
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Dec 14 amoriarty 31
Manager Dec 10 Holo 1
News Energy: Solar power not producing results Dec 4 Solarman 8
News Unidentifiable body found in burned shed Dec 4 gretchen 1
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,387,985

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC