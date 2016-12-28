City's plans to smooth Trail to take 6 years
The city of Toledo now has a plan to provide smoother rides on the weary Anthony Wayne Trail beyond South Avenue - but it will be at least six years before it all gets done. The plan, which calls for resurfacing the aging road from South to Glendale avenues and complete reconstruction between Glendale and the Maumee border, includes extending a bicycle/a pedestrian path along one side of the Trail that was started near South and Western avenues when that section was rebuilt during the past two construction seasons.
