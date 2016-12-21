Christmastime Holiday closings
Toledo, county, state, and federal government officers will be closed Friday and Monday, and common pleas courts will close at noon Friday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Sylvania, Oregon, and Perrysburg municipal offices will be closed Friday and Monday, with Sylvania and Oregon courts closing at noon Friday; Maumee offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|10 min
|dcool
|333
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|10 hr
|jgarbers1
|137
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Thu
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Energy: Solar power not producing results
|Dec 4
|Solarman
|8
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec 4
|gretchen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC