Search underway for missing Matagorda swimmer
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a swimmer who went missing off Matagorda Beach just after 4 p.m. Saturday. The 24-year-old man -- last seen wearing a white shirt and white shorts -- and his friend were swimming in the bay a quarter mile east of the Colorado River when his companions lost sight of him.
