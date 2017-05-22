Search underway for missing Matagorda...

Search underway for missing Matagorda swimmer

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a swimmer who went missing off Matagorda Beach just after 4 p.m. Saturday. The 24-year-old man -- last seen wearing a white shirt and white shorts -- and his friend were swimming in the bay a quarter mile east of the Colorado River when his companions lost sight of him.

