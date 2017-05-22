Lone Star Coastal National Recreation...

Lone Star Coastal National Recreation Area

Saturday Apr 29 Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

The coastal plains are bustling with plant life and animal life only to be seen in this part of the country. A piece of legislation could soon help to designate this habitat in undeveloped parts of Galveston and surrounding counties as a national park later this year.

