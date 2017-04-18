April way ahead of schedule this spri...

April way ahead of schedule this spring 6 hours from now

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 2 Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Our winter fishing was great this year. It really wasn't winter. When February and March have more days in the 80s than in the 50s, spring gets ahead of schedule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Matagorda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Juan Garcia 7 hr DRoc 1
News I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08) Apr 13 brainie ack 8
hey (Sep '14) Apr 8 curious 3
softball coach Apr 2 0letimer 1
riverside park Mar '17 trees 1
neighbor Mar '17 star 3
Richard & Irene (Aug '16) Mar '17 Careful 3
See all Matagorda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Matagorda Forum Now

Matagorda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Matagorda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Matagorda, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,470 • Total comments across all topics: 280,515,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC