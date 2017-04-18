Commissioners to discuss court reporter pay increase

In November of 2016, four days after the official beginning of the 2016-17 commercial oyster season started, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department closed Copano Bay, Galveston, Matagorda, Tres Palacios and Lavaca Bays. A lack of abundance of market-sized oysters is what triggered this emergency rule.

