Project dredges up concerns 6 minutes ago
A fishing boat with soldiers fish as a large oil tanker passes behind them during the Warrior's Weekend fishing trip at Port O'Connor near Matagorda Island on Saturday. Comments about the Matagorda Ship Channel Project must be submitted by Feb. 13. The comments can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to U.S. Army Engineer District, Galveston, Attention: Matagorda Ship Channel Feasibility Study, CESWF-PEC-CC, P.O. Box 1229, Galveston, TX 77553-1229.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Matagorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|26 min
|SHORTY
|1,062
|Looking for a kitten
|Jan 12
|samoogle
|1
|Any moms looking for mom friends
|Jan 8
|girltalk
|3
|Norman mejias.
|Nov '16
|Brunette
|1
|Review: Hamman Oaks Apartments
|Oct '16
|Margaret sosa
|1
|Richard & Irene
|Oct '16
|name
|2
|New gas station convenient store in markham tx
|Oct '16
|name
|1
Find what you want!
Search Matagorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC