4 pedestrians hurt after pickup plows through parking ... 23 minutes...
The driver of a 2005 Toyota Tundra drove through a parking lot at Matagorda Beach and struck two vehicles, resulting in injuries to four pedestrians Saturday night. Devonte Roshawn Frank, 23, of Bay City, was headed south on Farm-to-Market Road 2031 at 11:28 p.m. at a high speed in the Tundra when he failed to adhere to warning signs of reduced speed and an ending road in 500 feet, Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Matagorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norman mejias.
|Nov '16
|Brunette
|1
|Review: Hamman Oaks Apartments
|Oct '16
|Margaret sosa
|1
|Richard & Irene
|Oct '16
|name
|2
|New gas station convenient store in markham tx
|Oct '16
|name
|1
|old markham tx bank
|Oct '16
|michi
|1
|anyone doing massages
|Sep '16
|harley
|1
|who knows him....... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|True
|2
Find what you want!
Search Matagorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC