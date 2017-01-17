17-year-old dies in Matagorda County crash 11 minutes ago A...
A 17-year-old East Bernard man died after he crashed into a vacant truck on the side of the road Sunday morning in Matagorda County. At about 6 a.m., Nicholas Sebring, 17, was headed south on SH 60 about 1.5 miles north of the community of Matagorda in a 2012 Ford F-150.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Matagorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|curious
|Jan 27
|ready
|1
|Looking for a kitten
|Jan 12
|samoogle
|1
|Any moms looking for mom friends
|Jan 8
|girltalk
|3
|Norman mejias.
|Nov '16
|Brunette
|1
|Review: Hamman Oaks Apartments
|Oct '16
|Margaret sosa
|1
|Richard & Irene
|Oct '16
|name
|2
Find what you want!
Search Matagorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC