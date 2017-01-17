17-year-old dies in Matagorda County crash 11 minutes ago A...

17-year-old dies in Matagorda County ...

A 17-year-old East Bernard man died after he crashed into a vacant truck on the side of the road Sunday morning in Matagorda County. At about 6 a.m., Nicholas Sebring, 17, was headed south on SH 60 about 1.5 miles north of the community of Matagorda in a 2012 Ford F-150.

