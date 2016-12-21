Texas Farmers Let Organic Crops Go To...

Texas Farmers Let Organic Crops Go To Weeds Collecting Insurance

Monday Dec 12 Read more: Agri Marketing

TEXAS FARMERS LET ORGANIC CROPS GO TO WEEDS COLLECTING INSURANCE Dec. 12, 2016 AgWeb.com reports: Percy Carroll is easing along the backroads of Matagorda County in southeast Texas, taking note of a 300-acre field of green grass and weeds staggered 1' to 2' high. It's a farmer's expanded version of hell's half acre, and inside the wooly, overgrown stand hides a skeletal corn crop, barely 6" tall with no chance of yield.

