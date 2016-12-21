Texas Farmers Let Organic Crops Go To Weeds Collecting Insurance
TEXAS FARMERS LET ORGANIC CROPS GO TO WEEDS COLLECTING INSURANCE Dec. 12, 2016 AgWeb.com reports: Percy Carroll is easing along the backroads of Matagorda County in southeast Texas, taking note of a 300-acre field of green grass and weeds staggered 1' to 2' high. It's a farmer's expanded version of hell's half acre, and inside the wooly, overgrown stand hides a skeletal corn crop, barely 6" tall with no chance of yield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Matagorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norman mejias.
|Nov 24
|Brunette
|1
|Review: Hamman Oaks Apartments
|Oct '16
|Margaret sosa
|1
|Richard & Irene
|Oct '16
|name
|2
|New gas station convenient store in markham tx
|Oct '16
|name
|1
|old markham tx bank
|Oct '16
|michi
|1
|anyone doing massages
|Sep '16
|harley
|1
|who knows him....... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|True
|2
Find what you want!
Search Matagorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC