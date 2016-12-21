Bay City woman found dead on beach 22 minutes ago The body of a Bay...

The body of a Bay City woman, who disappeared in the surf Sunday afternoon was found about 7 p.m. Sunday on Matagorda Beach. The woman, identified as Connie Chanik McCarthy, 55, was found washed up on shore about half of a mile east of the Matagorda jetties, according to a news release from the Matagorda County sheriff's Office.

