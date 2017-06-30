JEDD meeting addresses water extension, tax sharing modification
The Board of Directors of the Bath/Fairlawn/Akron Joint Economic Development District met June 28 and discussed the addition of sidewalks on North Cleveland-Massillon Road and Springside Drive, as well as extending a water line for the construction of the new Bath Elementary School building. Bath Township Administrator Vito Sinopoli said in new business, the township requested JEDD approval of planned sidewalk improvements.
Massillon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelli Prather fraud
|Jul 3
|swampdrainer
|1
|Shemale
|Jul 1
|Johnny
|1
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Jul 1
|Johnny
|113
|Canton sucks! (Feb '09)
|Jun 30
|Kushinna
|50
|Ralph Weekly....
|Jun 25
|Amazing
|1
|fartfetish (Feb '16)
|Jun 25
|Ask Alice
|4
|Ask Mary Beth - Where to buy reclaimed wood (Jul '08)
|Jun 21
|jennifer
|19
