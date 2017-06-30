JEDD meeting addresses water extension, tax sharing modification

The Board of Directors of the Bath/Fairlawn/Akron Joint Economic Development District met June 28 and discussed the addition of sidewalks on North Cleveland-Massillon Road and Springside Drive, as well as extending a water line for the construction of the new Bath Elementary School building. Bath Township Administrator Vito Sinopoli said in new business, the township requested JEDD approval of planned sidewalk improvements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.