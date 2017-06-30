JEDD meeting addresses water extensio...

JEDD meeting addresses water extension, tax sharing modification

The Board of Directors of the Bath/Fairlawn/Akron Joint Economic Development District met June 28 and discussed the addition of sidewalks on North Cleveland-Massillon Road and Springside Drive, as well as extending a water line for the construction of the new Bath Elementary School building. Bath Township Administrator Vito Sinopoli said in new business, the township requested JEDD approval of planned sidewalk improvements.

