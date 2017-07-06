Drifters perform at Massillon theater on July 14
On July 14, Bill Pinkney's Original Drifters will grace the stage of the Lions Lincoln Theatre in Massillon, Ohio. The concert will begin at 7:30 pm and tickets are $15 for the balcony and $20 for the main floor.
