VIDEO: Ohio cop tackles suspect at Walmart
A man with a history of public indecency arrests was tackled by a Massillon police officer after he allegedly exposed himself inside a Walmart and tried to run from the store. Video released to Cleveland-based WEWS shows Jesse Hill, 51, being tackled by Officer Teddy Hyatt near the exit of the business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Massillon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Theresa braham
|Jun 15
|Old flame
|1
|Canal Fulton Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|16
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Please
|112
|driver friendly ladies (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Like to show
|3
|Canton sucks! (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|Chuck Fhucks
|47
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Randy Miller
|7
|dentures
|Mar '17
|guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massillon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC