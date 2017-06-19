VIDEO: Ohio cop tackles suspect at Wa...

VIDEO: Ohio cop tackles suspect at Walmart

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: ABC Action News

A man with a history of public indecency arrests was tackled by a Massillon police officer after he allegedly exposed himself inside a Walmart and tried to run from the store. Video released to Cleveland-based WEWS shows Jesse Hill, 51, being tackled by Officer Teddy Hyatt near the exit of the business.

