Stark-County 32 mins ago 2:40 p.m.Driver ditches injured passenger after crash

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old and 21-year-old were traveling westbound in a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer when a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero traveling eastbound attempted to pass traffic in a no pass zone. The driver lost control of the Alero and struck the Lancer head-on, causing a crash that resulted in the Lancer flipping onto its top.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.