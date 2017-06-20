Stark-County 32 mins ago 2:40 p.m.Dri...

Stark-County 32 mins ago 2:40 p.m.Driver ditches injured passenger after crash

Friday Jun 16 Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old and 21-year-old were traveling westbound in a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer when a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero traveling eastbound attempted to pass traffic in a no pass zone. The driver lost control of the Alero and struck the Lancer head-on, causing a crash that resulted in the Lancer flipping onto its top.

