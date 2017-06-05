Projects in Ohio, California, & Vermo...

Projects in Ohio, California, & Vermont to employ Evoqua's Davco line

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: WaterWorld

Evoqua Water Technologies has been selected by five municipalities in Ohio, California, and Vermont to supply rehab services and screw pump replacements through its DAVCO product line. Each of the projects will improve the efficiency of lifting large flows of wastewater and reducing maintenance costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WaterWorld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massillon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canal Fulton Music Emporium (Oct '12) May '17 Musikologist 16
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Apr '17 Please 112
driver friendly ladies (Apr '15) Apr '17 Like to show 3
Canton sucks! (Feb '09) Apr '17 Chuck Fhucks 47
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
dentures Mar '17 guest 1
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 32
See all Massillon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massillon Forum Now

Massillon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Massillon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Massillon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,792 • Total comments across all topics: 281,653,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC