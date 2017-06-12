Massillon Museum opens World War I exhibit Saturday
A World War I exhibition, "Stark County in the Great War," will open June 10 with a free public reception, 7-9 p.m., at the Massillon Museum , 121 Lincoln Way East. Featured will be some of the local men who served overseas, as well as wartime work on the home front.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massillon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canal Fulton Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|16
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Please
|112
|driver friendly ladies (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Like to show
|3
|Canton sucks! (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|Chuck Fhucks
|47
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Randy Miller
|7
|dentures
|Mar '17
|guest
|1
|Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|32
Find what you want!
Search Massillon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC