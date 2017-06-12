Making a difference by combating the ...

Making a difference by combating the heroin epidemic

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: The Madison Press

Drug addiction has reached epidemic levels in this country, with more Americans now dying from overdoses than from car accidents or homicides. It's being driven by addiction to opioids - prescription painkillers, heroin, and synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massillon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canal Fulton Music Emporium (Oct '12) May '17 Musikologist 16
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Apr '17 Please 112
driver friendly ladies (Apr '15) Apr '17 Like to show 3
Canton sucks! (Feb '09) Apr '17 Chuck Fhucks 47
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
dentures Mar '17 guest 1
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 32
See all Massillon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massillon Forum Now

Massillon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Massillon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Libya
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Massillon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,217 • Total comments across all topics: 281,774,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC