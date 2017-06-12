Council hears storm water district legislation coming

Before the month is out, Summit County Council is likely to see legislation proposing the creation of a surface water management district, according to Heidi Swindell, spokeswoman for the County Engineer's Office. Pressed for an update by Councilman Clair Dickinson during committee meetings June 12, Swindell said legislation is likely to be introduced June 26, the last meeting before Council's month-long summer break.

