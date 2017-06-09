Child's rapist gets life in prison

Child's rapist gets life in prison

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Review

Several feet away was Dennis L. Menefee, the 46-year-old who abducted and sexually assaulted her on Sept. 26 while she was walking home from the Massillon Public Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massillon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canal Fulton Music Emporium (Oct '12) May '17 Musikologist 16
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Apr '17 Please 112
driver friendly ladies (Apr '15) Apr '17 Like to show 3
Canton sucks! (Feb '09) Apr '17 Chuck Fhucks 47
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
dentures Mar '17 guest 1
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 32
See all Massillon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massillon Forum Now

Massillon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Massillon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Massillon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,943 • Total comments across all topics: 281,641,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC