South SIde Neighborhood Watch

COVENTRY: Summit County sheriff's deputies located a woman wanted on a warrant for assault at a West Turkeyfoot Lake Road motel May 7. She was arrested and released to the Massillon Police Department. A Delta 77 Drive man reported a $150 gold Kent BMX bicycle was stolen from his front porch May 7. The owner of a Manchester Road automotive business reported May 8 someone cut a fence outside the business and attempted to enter a garage through a side door but failed to do so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.