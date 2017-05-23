Nanocoating Firm Gets Startup Honor
An Ohio-based protective coatings company recently made its way onto a list of "promising young" startup companies compiled by a national business network. Tesla Nanocoatings was named to CNBC's "Upstart 25" list , the network's first-ever collection of startups that it says are on the way to becoming "tomorrow's household names."
