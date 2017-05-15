Municipal

Municipal

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Morning Journal

In Columbiana County Municipal Court, Matthew L. Scott, 21, Beard Road, East Palestine, was credited with 51 days served while sentenced to an additional 49 days in jail, required 20 hours community service and fined $150 for three counts of domestic violence, two counts of assault and one count of resisting arrest. Scott pinned and choked his girlfriend Kalsey Host against the wall; struck his mother Angela Lenart, his sister Chyanne Scott, Chyanne's boyfriend Brian Mease and also pinned a family friend, Heidi Vantassel behind a door after kicking it open all on March 19. He then reportedly failed to cooperate with deputies placing him under arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massillon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canal Fulton Music Emporium (Oct '12) May 9 Musikologist 16
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Apr 17 Please 112
driver friendly ladies (Apr '15) Apr '17 Like to show 3
Canton sucks! (Feb '09) Apr '17 Chuck Fhucks 47
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
dentures Mar '17 guest 1
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 32
See all Massillon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massillon Forum Now

Massillon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Massillon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Massillon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC