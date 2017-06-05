Cuyahoga County Unveils a New Court Docket to Help Opiate-Addicted Defendants
The docket was funded by a three-year grant and will provide supervised alternative sentencing to aid in the recovery of drug offenders. Judge Dave Matia , who will oversee the court, says it is a step in the right direction but more work needs to be done.
